When the Lord became a dam

February 16, 2023 04:21 am | Updated 04:21 am IST

Brahma decided to do penance in Kanchi to see Lord Narayana. Because of a quarrel with Brahma, his consort Saraswathi had left him. The Sastras say that a man can perform yagas only if his wife is present. So Brahma sent his son Vasistha to fetch Saraswathi. Brahma’s aim through the yaga was not to seek any worldly benefits, but to see the Lord, says Vedanta Desika in his Mei Viratha Manmiyam, a work about Lord Varadaraja of Kanchi. Thus, Desika makes it clear that one must not seek material things by performing Vedic yagas, said T.N. Aravamudachariar, in a discourse. Saraswathi’s anger did not abate, despite Vasistha trying to persuade her. She took the form of a raging river to destroy Brahma’s yaga. Such was the speed of the river, that it was called Vegavathi.

The river came with such force that it broke down hills and flattened them. Lord Narayana reclined on His snake bed, in the path of the river, and stopped it from destroying Brahma’s yaga. This shows that even to worship Him, we need His daya. It also shows that He destroys obstacles in the path of His devotees, and helps them approach Him. The place where the Lord made Himself a dam to stop the progress of Vegavathi is called Thiruvekha. When Brahma completed his yaga, in the month of Chithirai, on a Sunday, Sukla chaturdasi, Hastha star, Lord Varadaraja emerged from the fire of the altar, along with the Punyakoti vimana. His resplendence made Him appear like the rising of one thousand suns all at once. Nityasuris and devas welcomed Him by playing the musical instrument known as Thiruchinnam. They praised Him as the Lord of Hastigiri, the One who showers His mercy on us, as the embodiment of the Vedas and as the One who gave the Sastras to theists and the Mohana Sastras to the atheists.