When Kailasa beckons

April 27, 2023 05:20 am | Updated April 26, 2023 06:29 pm IST

Adi Sankara, who propagated bhakti movement and showed us six types of prayers, lived only 32 years. Tamil saint Tirugnanasambandar lived half that many years; yet he is celebrated as first among equals: if you go to any Saivite temple, you will find him occupying prime position, followed by other saints such as Sundarar and Manickavasagar. In fact, Tirugnanasambandar is considered to be an avatar of Murugan, as per Arunagiri Nadhar, Vallalar and other savants, said P. Swaminathan in a discourse.

Siva temples resonate during his guru puja day. Born in Seergazhi as the son of Sivapadha Irudhayar, he attained moksha in Tirunaloorthirumanam, known as Achalpuram today. As a toddler he was blessed to have sucked gnana from Goddess Umayal, after which he started rendering poems. At three years of age, he received all graces and rendered Ammai, Appan, songs. The pasuram Thodudaya Seliyan sprang out of him spontaneously after the darshan of Siva and Umayal at Seergazhi temple. After God’s grace, Sambandar embarked on yatras to spread Sanatana Dharma. As he was still a child, and could not walk long distances, his father and other Sivan adiyars used to carry him on their shoulders as he spread bhakti among people everywhere.

When he turned 16, his parents persuaded him to get married. When Sambandar expressed reluctance, as marriage might hinder his service to Siva, his father reminded him that as per Vedas, one has to be married for the efficacy of spiritual pursuits. Sambandar agreed and his marriage was fixed with Sosthra Poornambigai of Thirunaloorthirumanam. On arrival at the venue, Sambandar prays to the presiding deity Sivaloka Tyagesan. As his wedding is conducted by the Tiruneelakanda Nayanar, the groom’s mind is in turmoil. As he circumabulated the agni with his bride, he beseeched Siva saying, “How will I serve you if trapped in family life? I only want to serve you forever.” Understanding his turmoil, Siva asked him if he was ready to enter Kailasa, His abode, along with his family. Not only Sambandar’s wife but both their parents and all the attendees sought Kailasa along with the newlyweds willingly. In order to achieve moksha in that manner, one has to be a true devotee, wanting nothing other than serving Him at all times and reaching His abode.