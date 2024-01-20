When exile was better

January 20, 2024 05:03 am | Updated 05:03 am IST

The Pandavas were about to depart from Hastinapura after Yudhishthira had staked everything in the gamble and had lost everything. Kunti addressed all her sons, but had some special words for Sahadeva. Sahadeva was the biological son of Madri, who was also Pandu’s wife. But it was Kunti who brought up Madri’s sons. She had never differentiated between her sons and those of Madri. She told Sahadeva that he was dearer to her than her body, showing the kind of foster mother she had been to him. But it was best for the Pandavas to be away from the scene of all the tragic happenings, said Kidambi Narayanan in a discourse.

When we want something, but fail to get it, we are pained. But our sorrow is greater if we live where the person who got what we desired lives. To continue in Hastinapura, witnessing Duryodhana’s success, and their own losses, would only have added to the misery of the Pandavas. And the Kauravas were certain to rejoice in the results of their adharmic acts. So, perhaps, the exile was a blessing in disguise for the Pandavas.

In the Ramayana, Bharata took no joy from his own inheritance. He was anguished, when Rama refused to return to Ayodhya before the 14-year exile ended. If Rama had returned to Ayodhya, but had asked Bharata to rule in His stead, Bharata would have obeyed Him, but would have been very uneasy. In the case of the Pandavas, if they had continued in Hastinapura, they would have been miserable. Their plight would have saddened them. So both in the case of Rama and the Pandavas, exile prevented undesirable consequences.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.