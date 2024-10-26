ADVERTISEMENT

What the Gita teaches you

Published - October 26, 2024 05:09 am IST

The Bhagavad Gita is not a conversation between two sanyasis or those retired from mainstream life. Instead, it is a dialogue between two warriors deeply immersed in life’s midst: Arjuna the prince, and Krishna, his charioteer and guide, said Swami Mitranandaji in a discourse.

On the battlefield, Krishna advises Arjuna to fight selflessly, without attachment to outcomes. He emphasises performing one’s duty without desiring specific results. You should embrace life’s unpredictability with equanimity. The Gita’s essence lies not in what life brings, but how you receive it. What one meets in life is prarabdha and how we meet it is purushartha. Chapter IV, verse 22, of the Bhagavad Gita beautifully shows Krishna’s guidance to Arjuna: yadrichchha-labha-santushto, dvandvatito vimatsarah, samah siddhavasiddhau cha kritvapi na nibadhyate “Those who have transcended attachment and envy have discovered peace. They welcome life’s twists and turns, rising above existence’s dualities. In success or failure, they remain balanced, effortlessly navigating life’s experiences.”

Just as one savours paan after a full meal — an extra digestive delight — one should consider desires as enhancements to an already fulfilling life. Reflect on life’s blessings from birth, count the countless moments of joy. You will find that the abundance one received surpasses missed opportunities. When there is no room for complaints, we realise we are abundantly blessed. As Yoga Vasishta teaches, “Contentment destroys all sins.”

When desires arise, view them like paan: adding flavour to an already fulfilling experience. This mindset fosters santushta (contentment), regardless of desire fulfilment.

