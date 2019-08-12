What is Bakrid?

Id–ul–Azha is the commemoration of sacrifice by Prophet Hazrath Ibrahim celebrated the world over by the Muslims annually on the 10th of the Islamic month of Zilhaj.

One night Hazrath Ibrahim (Alaihissalam or peace be upon him) saw in a vision that he was sacrificing his then only son Ismail (pbuh). It was a dream and in reality it was an order from the Omnipotent Allah which demanded sacrifice both from the father and the son. Hazrath Ibrahim consulted his son Hazrath Ismail, also a Prophet, who in turn readily consented. The rising sun of the 10th of Zilhaj saw the scene of a father preparing to sacrifice his son in implicit obedience to his Maker. Hazrath Ibrahim (pbuh) walked towards the hill of Marwa along with Ismail (pbuh). Ibrahim (pbuh) put his arm around Ismail (pbuh) and hugged him with tear-streaked face. He laid him down, blind-folded himself and got ready to perform the sacrifice.

Disappointment flooded through Ibrahim (pbuh) as the thoughts finally took shape. Surprise was in store for Ibrahim (pbuh) when he saw his son Ismail (pbuh) standing, his eyes sparkling with vitality and a smile on his tranquil face. Hazrath Ibrahim (pbuh) construed that his sacrifice had been rejected. Thereupon Allah said: “We called out to him “O Abraham!. Thou hast already fulfilled vision! — thus indeed Do we reward those who do right. For this was obviously a trial — And we ransomed him with a Great Sacrifice. And we left (This blessing) for him among generations (To come) in later times” (The Holy Qur’an: XXXVII–104 to 108). Allah requires our will and devotion (22:37) and sacrificing the goat is one of the rites of the Haj to be performed by every Muslim who can afford it.

Mir Mazher Hussain, Chennai