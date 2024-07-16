When a person is caught in a web of desires and is unaware of it, this is called mahamaya, So. So. Meenakshisundaram said in a discourse. A sage asked one of his disciples to wash his garments. When the sishya dipped the dhoti in the river, fish were caught in it. While wringing the cloth, the sishya squeezed the fish to death. The sage cursed his disciple. The sishya was to be born as a pig, and at the end of that birth, he was to return to his guru. The sishya did not want to spend a long time away from his guru. Upon his request, his friends found out where he was going to be born from the guru, so that they could kill him at once, liberating him from the curse.

The cursed sishya was born as a pig. With the information received from the guru, the sishya’s friends found the piglet. They were about to smash its head, when it said, ‘Stop. Don’t kill me. I like my life as a pig!” The sishya wasn’t even aware that he was wallowing in filth. This is an example of mahamaya. The unfortunate disciple was, obviously, enjoying his life as a pig. Gone was his sadness at being separated from his guru. We are often in the same position as the pig. We spend our lives in undesirable activities, but are not aware that we are doing so. Awareness of our situation is the first step towards moksha.

