Wealth given to bhaktas

29 December 2020 21:23 IST

Vishnu Sahasranama has bhashyas (commentaries) written by the Advaita, Visishtadvaita and Dvaita schools of philosophy. The Advaita commentary was written by Sankara Bhagavadpada; the Visishtadvaitic commentary titled Bhagavad guna darpana, was written by Parasara Bhatta; the Dvaita commentary was by Satyasandateertha.

In the Vishnu Sahasranama, some names are repeated, said M.A. Venkatakrishnan in a discourse. Parasara Bhatta specifically attributes some names to specific vibhava avataras. References to Lord Krishna begin with the name Vasureta, according to Parasara Bhatta. This name is like a prelude or introduction to Krishna, the poorna avatara. Vasureta means His tejas is responsible for His avatara, says Parasara Bhatta, in whose classification, this is the 697th nama. That is, He is responsible for His birth. After this come many names, all referring to Krishna. Interestingly, in the same verse, the name Vasupradah occurs twice, and the occurrence is not spaced out; but the name is repeated in succession. Vasu means wealth, and Sankara Bhagavadpada interprets the first Vasupradah as meaning He who gives wealth to all, including Kubera.

The second time the name occurs, he says it means He who gives moksha to His bhaktas. But Parasara Bhatta says that the first time Vasupradah occurs, it means He gave a great wealth, namely Himself, to Devaki and Vasudeva. Nammazhvar describes Him as a Kalpaka vriksha. This tree gives whatever one asks of it. But even this tree will not give itself. But the Lord gives Himself to His devotees. According to Parasara Bhatta, the second Vasupradah in the Sahasranama verse means He who gave Devaki and Vasudeva the great good fortune of being His parents. He was born with all the features Devaki had desired.

