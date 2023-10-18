Wealth and wellness

October 18, 2023 04:53 am | Updated 04:53 am IST

Everyone seeks knowledge, wealth, health and prosperity. The way to attain the same is through specific prayers as recommended by our saints and preceptors, especially during the festival of Navaratri, Prabha Senesh said in a discourse.

For four days from the fourth day of Navaratri, devotees visualise God in archa nilai, the state in which He is worshipped in various temples, and pray to His Consort. The first of them is Sri Ranganathar Temple at Srirangam. The third sloka of Parasara Bhattar’s Sri Guna Ratna Kosham, visualises the Lord as a kalpaka vriksham and Goddess Lakshmi as the kalpavalli creeper, full of flowers with bees buzzing around Her, symbolising their Oneness and Her benevolence to devotees.

We may repent and gain Lakshmi’s favour. Kshatrabandhu was a cruel ruler who remained so even in old age. However, on one occasion, he saved the life of a maharishi, who then assumed the role of a guru and advised him to seek forgiveness. The repentant king prayed to Lakshmi and received Her kadaksham, as recorded in the 50th sloka of Dayasatakam, which is to be recited on the fifth day.

On the sixth day, one should pray to Kanchi Perundevi Thayyar. Ever ready to help devotees, She showered wealth when Swami Desikan prayed on behalf of an impoverished bachelor. In his work Sri Stuti, the 15th sloka highlights Her pledge to rush to help, whoever is in trouble, wherever.

Wealth without knowledge is useless. On the seventh day of Navaratri, one should pray to Srivilliputtur Andal, reciting the fourth sloka from the Godastuti. It is only through Her help that one can expand one’s knowledge, prosper professionally, and also gain gnana, in order to attain moksha.