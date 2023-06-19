Ways to seek knowledge

June 19, 2023 05:06 am | Updated 05:06 am IST

Most of the puranas and itihasas have been written as an outcome of a dialogue in question-answer format between a guru and a seeker of knowledge. Sri Ramayana has been written by Valmiki who enquired initially with sage Narada. Sri Vishnupurana has come as an answer to a question. In Srimad Bhagavatham, Parikshit asked several questions which were answered by sage Sukha. Maithreya asked various doubts and were all clarified by Sri Parasara Maharshi.

Akkarakani Srinidhi swamy said in a discourse that we have to be in search of good and learned scholars to seek knowledge. The emphasis is not only on the teacher but the disciples also should be equally inquisitive and curious enough. We have to wait for a right time to ask the guru. Sri Vedanta Desika says that we have to clarify our doubts with the teacher at an appropriate time (prasna kala pratheekshe). Lord Krishna says in the Bhagavad Gita chapter 4 sloka 34 “Tatviddhi Pranipathena” — know this by prostration, questioning and service. The wise who have realised the truth will instruct the knowledge.

Indra, the chief of celestials, and Virochana, the chief of Asuras, approached Brihaspati — the guru of celestials and asked him about “Aatman”. The acharya told them to bring a vessel filled with pure water and see their face in it. The acharya then asked what did they see? They replied that they had seen the reflective image of their face. The acharya told them “that is you”. Virochana thought his physical body was himself but pondering over it. Indra thought “why should we come and ask the acharya for this. There should be something beyond.” He enquired further with the acharya to realise the Aatman.