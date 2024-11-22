Ways to handle criticism

Tolerance and introspection (assessing one’s own failings) are the hallmark of a true devotee. When someone abuses one verbally, one should not retaliate. Instead, one should shrug off the criticisms with the belief that God will take care of everything, said Tirukkudanthai Dr. Venkatesh.

Running down another person is not a new trend caused by social media explosion, but in fact an integral part of human nature. Centuries ago, Pillai Lokacharya laid down five principles on how to handle criticism. Born in the 13th century, he and his brother Azhagiya Manavala Perumal Nayanar were erudite scholars, ardent devotees of Lord Ranganantha. Pillai Lokacharya produced 18 treatises. Of these, Tatva Trayam, the Mumukshuppadi and Sri Vachana Bhusanam are considered very erudite and important.

In Sri Vachana Bhushanam, a work on the sayings of the Azhwars and Acharyas, explaining the nature of God, the self, bhakti and prapatti (surrender), Pillai Lokacharya elaborates on the five-pronged approach to handle criticism. He says, “Kurram ceytavarkalpakkal poraiyum krupaiyum cirippum ukappum upakara smrutiyum natakkal venum.” First, show patience; second, show mercy to the criticiser, since the poor man could end up being punished by God for his treatment of you; third, smile sardonically because you know he is only throwing abuses at your physical body, and not on your atma; Fourth, be happy, for this body is only temporary and jivatma will attain paramatma and render service to Him. Finally, thank the abuser for he has done you a service: his criticism will impel one to introspect on one’s faults. We are all so caught up in praising God’s attributes, daily, and seeking His mercy, that we fail to see our own faults and correct ourselves, in order to reach God.

