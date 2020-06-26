Way of the devout

Suka explains to Parikshit that Vidura proceeds to meet Sage Maitreya on the banks of the Ganga, to receive instruction on the highest knowledge. Vidura begins the conversation with a series of questions about the Supreme Lord, His creation, His Maya, and so on. Maitreya notices Vidura’s enlightened state of mind and is very much impressed that he wishes to get further immersed in the glories of the Lord and to know more about esoteric truths about the Lord’s creation etc., pointed out Sri R. Krishnamurthy Sastrigal in a discourse. It is held that Vyasa too had felt an inexplicable sense of depression even after compiling the four Vedas, the Puranas and the Mahabharata. In fact, the Mahabharata holds up a mirror to many nuances in human life and shows the path of dharma that is to be followed while also highlighting the Lord’s transcendent glories. Narada had then advised Vyasa to compose the Bhagavata Purana with the specific intention of describing the ineffable glories of the Lord. For, this awareness can inspire bhakti in people and lead them away from the world of senses towards mukti. Vidura now wants to hear the greatness of the Lord through the words of Maitreya.

Devotees always find much fulfilment in the company of like-minded bhaktas and consider it a boon. One can imagine how getting into such company can be really beneficial to those who are bound to the world and its attractions and are not inclined to think of God. Ultimately, they neither attain happiness nor succeed in ending their sorrow. They are born repeatedly and suffer. But when their attention is directed to God, they begin to understand His glories and their own selves in the light of sastras. This instills bhakti and by seeking God’s grace they can be freed from sorrow.