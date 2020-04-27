War against ignorance

The Vedas and the Upanishads have been in existence from time immemorial and the dharma taught in them is also eternal and known as Sanatana Dharma. But in the course of time, there arose the palpable danger of the Astika dharma or Vaidika dharma getting submerged in the theories of the nastikas who did not believe in the Vedas. In a discourse, Sri R. Krishnamurthy Sastrigal drew attention to the significant role of Adi Sankara through whose multi pronged effort the inherent value of Vaidika dharma was established for the benefit of posterity. The acharya has reiterated that every human being should be aware that he is an heir to this good fortune of abiding by this dharma.

One should not miss this opportunity to strive for salvation owing to ignorance of this truth. There is nothing more harmful than spiritual ignorance or Avidya. It is more wily and deceitful than the killer virus for it is capable of enveloping even the effulgent Brahma Swaroopa from people’s vision. It can keep people in the dark about not only Brahman but also about the true purpose of one’s existence. It leads to attachment to worldly attractions and is the cause of sin, suffering and confusion.

Adi Sankara has dedicated his entire life to eradicate this virus of ignorance. He has enabled people to understand the glory of the Supreme Brahman that the Vedas and the Upanishads extol. To attain Him is the ultimate goal and end of human existence and this is attainable through upasana, or meditation on the ultimate Reality. The paths available are karma, jnana and bhakti and though they appear varied, there is unity of purpose in them. One becomes eligible to attain salvation by learning to tread these in accordance to the sastras until the truth is revealed as a direct experience.