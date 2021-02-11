11 February 2021 23:15 IST

Those with bhakti towards Lord Krishna have immense love for Him, and this love is reciprocated by the Lord. We see many instances of this, said V.S. Karunakarachariar in a discourse. Krishna had vowed not to take up any weapon during the Kurukshetra war. And Bhishma had vowed that he would make Krishna take up a weapon. The battle begins. On the third day, Bhishma fights aggressively, but Arjuna fights half heartedly, for he is reluctant to fight Bhishma. Lord Krishna then picks up His Sudarshan chakra and rushes towards Bhishma. Bhishma praises the Lord and His weapons. Arjuna then assures Krishna that he will fight with full vigour. But Bhishma has succeeded in his vow of making Krishna take up a weapon.

Was Krishna’s act an impulsive one? To describe it so would be to do a grave injustice to the extent of the Lord’s love for His devotees. He did not pick up the weapon in a forgetful moment. Where is the question of impulse or forgetfulness for the all knowing One? It was a conscious and wilful act on Krishna’s part. But why did He break His own vow? He did so because He wanted to show the world that a devotee is never defeated in his vows.

Further proof that it was a deliberate act on the part of Krishna comes to us later. We see Him picking up the chakra again on the ninth day of the battle, demonstrating clearly that He wanted the world to know the greatness of Bhishma. So He obviously wanted the world to know that the vow of a bhakta always succeeds, and for this, He was prepared to forego His own vow. Such a quality of the Lord’s is reassuring to His bhaktas and we must enjoy this quality of His. Because of His love for His devotee Arjuna, He took hits from arrows and bled from the wounds.

