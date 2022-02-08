Visvarupa in Kaurava court

Krishna arrives in the Kaurava court as a messenger of the Pandavas, said P.T. Seshadri, in a discourse. Krishna says to Duryodhana, “Give the Pandavas their share. You will get lasting prosperity.” Duryodhana replies, “The Pandavas played chess with Sakuni and lost. Where is my fault in this? I will give them nothing.” Bhishma then tells Dhritarashtra that the entire Kshatriya community is going to get killed because of Duryodhana’s adamant stand.

Bhishma says, “You, as his father, must advise him. Sastras say that for the welfare of the community we can ignore an individual. For the welfare of a nation, we can give up a village. Make peace with the Pandavas. Do not be responsible for bloodshed in the world.” Gandhari also tells Duryodhana not to wage war with the Pandavas. Duryodhana says, “I will do only what Karna and Sakuni advise. Krishna is trying to block my efforts through Bhishma, my father and my mother.”

He then thinks that the only way to weaken the Pandavas is to tie up Krishna. Satyaki has the power to read a person’s thoughts and guesses what Duryodhana is thinking. He tells Krishna what Duryodhana is planning. Krishna then says to Duroydhana, “You think I am alone and you can capture Me. But it is not so. The Pandavas, Vrishnis and sages are all here, all around Me.” Krishna then laughs and shows Duryodhana His Visvarupa form.

Krishna’s body has all the devas on it. Duroydhana sees Brahma on His forehead, Siva on His chest and Lokapalas on His shoulders. Agni is seen in His face, and Duryodhana sees 16 weapons of the Lord. Apart from Duryodhana, Bhishma, Drona, Vidura and sages see the Cosmic form of the Lord. Krishna enables Dhritarashtra also to see this form. This is one of the Visvarupas of Lord Krishna in the Mahabharata.