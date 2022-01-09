Visionary poet and saint

09 January 2022 20:51 IST

The Tirumandiram of Tirumoolar is placed as the Tenth Tirumurai among the Twelve Saiva Tirumurais. He is a visionary and a Siddhar who is aware of the past, present and future. He is regarded as a Nayanmar and his work is unique in many ways, pointed out Thiru C. Balu in a discourse.

First of all, it is an authentic exposition of the Vedas and the Agamas and is hailed as the most comprehensive Saiva Agama work. In addition, it speaks of the ways of Siddhars as well as the greatness of God and it is held to be capable of leading the spiritual aspirant to salvation through the path to God realisation. Sekkizhar’s account in the Periyapuranam records that Tirumoolar has come from Kailasa to live on earth for some time to propagate the truths of Saivism and life’s philosophy through his 3,000 hymns. It is Divine Will that he should live in the physical body of a cowherd named Moolan and compose these invaluable hymns that are pithy and a treat to the ears and the intellect. The work is divided into nine sections known as Tantras. Though his verses are couched in simple straightforward Tamizh, one finds it difficult to translate and interpret them adequately because of the intricacy in the composition and also the depth of philosophical import they carry. The simple phrase Anbe Sivam, strikes with a subtle power to understand that Siva is the embodiment of love. In the famous oft-quoted verse ‘Onravan Thane’ the greatness of God is captured in the most comprehensive manner. In his vision God is the One and only Supreme Being who is manifest in all creation as the sole indwelling spirit. Till date, this work, like the Tirukkural, continues to influence and inspire people to seek the primary goals of life, righteous living, ‘aram,’ wealth, ‘porul,’ bliss, ‘inbam,’ and moksha, ‘veedu.’

Advertising

Advertising