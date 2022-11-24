Virtues of Lord Muruga

November 24, 2022 04:42 am | Updated November 23, 2022 06:45 pm IST

Vedas which do not mention any God, refer Subramanyom, Subramanyom, Sunbramanyom, thrice. Also known as Murugan, He is mentioned in the Bhagavad Gita, when the Lord says I am Murugan among commander of armies. He is mentioned in various other scriptures. Adi Sankara once suffered from acute stomach ailment and none could cure him. He undertook a pilgrimage to the Murugan Temple in Tiruchendur, where he was offered vibhuti prasada in a twelve-veined withania coagulans (panneer in Tamil) leaf. Adi Sankara thought it was an offering from the twelve hands of Murugan Himself and consumed the holy ash. He was cured instantaneously, said Thiruppugazh Mathivannan in a discourse.

Even in Sangam literature one finds that Murugan is the presiding deity for mountain dwellers. Today, temples are dedicated to Him across the world, as foretold by Arunagirinadhar, who said, “ ulagengu mevia devalayam”. In today’s fast-paced world, it is very difficult for devotees to embark on detailed study of various devotional literature and attain moksham. However, Arunagirinathar’s Thiruppugazh serves all the needs of a spiritual seeker, much like a departmental store. It explains how Siva is the guru, but Murugan preaches to Him the full import of the primordial sound, Aum. Murugan is the perfect as enunciated by Thiruvalluvar in Thirukkural, “The son owes a debt of duty to his father — to make the world admire by what penance the father got his bright son.” The Kural also says, “Whoever is your enemy, if you forgive, the world will praise you.” The Kanda Puranam — extolling the virtues of Murugan — is replete with examples of how the spear-wielding God forgives and embraces his enemies. One such famous example is Murugan’s overcoming of the all-powerful asura Surapadman. When Murugan gathers even the villainous to His fold, can devotees ever have any doubt over whether He will protect them?

ADVERTISEMENT