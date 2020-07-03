Virtue of patience

03 July 2020 00:01 IST

Patience is a virtue few people have. Being hasty is second nature to most of us. But patience has its rewards, and haste its undesirable consequences. We cannot anticipate the consequences of our actions, and when we do not pay attention to the instructions given by wise men, we end up suffering, said V.S. Karunakarachariar in a discourse.

This is what happened to Vinata. Kadru and Vinata were sisters, married to sage Kasyapa. Kadru told the sage that she wanted many sons who would be feared by the world. Vinata said that she wanted two sons who would be more powerful than Kadru’s sons. The sage granted them their wishes. Kadru’s many eggs hatched, and out came venomous snakes. Vinata, as per her wish, had only two eggs, but they took a long time to hatch. Impatient with the delay, Vinata broke one of them and out came a half formed bird. The lower part of its body was underdeveloped, and the child was without thighs. This child was angry at having been brought into the world before it was time for it to emerge. It cursed Vinata, saying she would be Kadru’s slave until the other egg hatched. The son who would emerge out of the other egg would save her from slavery. Vinata became Kadru’s slave and was treated badly. It was something she had brought upon herself through her impatience.

Gandhari is another example of an impatient mother. She had a boon to beget 100 sons. When she heard that Kunti had given birth to a son, she was so jealous that she punched her stomach, causing the embryo to drop out. Sorrowful over the loss of her child, Gandhari wept. Vyasa then divided the embryo into 100 pieces and put them in separate vats of ghee. Gandhari wanted a daughter too, so Vyasa made one more division, so that there were 101 pieces.

