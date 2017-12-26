Virtue and vice

The wise accept that sorrow and joy are part of life of all beings, irrespective of whether one is virtuous and truthful or given to evil ways. They see sorrow as the result of one’s past karma and hence will not swerve from the path of dharma at any cost.

The Puranas and the Itihasas reinforce this truth to infuse confidence and faith in people who are confused about the contrary effect of virtue and evil that largely prevails in life, said Sri Damodhara Dikshitar in a discourse. How else is one to interpret the fate of the Pandavas, who face exile after being drawn into the game of dice and live a life of austerity, while Duryodhana enjoys prosperity that he does not merit, one wonders.

The state of mind of the Pandavas in exile oscillates at times from despair, anger and disappointment to hope and faith. At that time, Sage Brihadaswa visits the hermitage of the Pandavas. Yudhishtira welcomes him but is also seen to be very much affected by their unfortunate plight.

The sage tries to console the Pandavas and says that it is true that when one experiences sorrow, one is inclined to think that each one’s sorrow is unique and unmatched. He then relates the story of Nala, the king of Nishada kingdom, who suffered in life and dwelt in the forest owing to the influence of Kali. He was deprived of his sense of discrimination and good sense and, not knowing what he was doing, he left his wife who had accompanied him.

He wandered in the forest and became almost mad. After facing a series of trials and tribulations, which both Nala and Damayanti bear with fortitude and patience, they regain their lost wealth and kingdom. Yudhishtira’s suffering is much less in comparison to that of Nala’s, says the sage.