Viradha freed from curse

Rama had occasion to meet the pious rishis of Dandakaranya during His vana vasa even as He had the compulsion to deal with the many rakshasas who constantly disrupted their peaceful life. When Rama went further into the deep forest after accepting the warm reception of the rishis, the first encounter with a terrible man-eating rakshasa named Viradha is described by Valmiki, pointed out Sri B. Damodhara Dikshitar in a discourse.

With a huge and distorted form he rushed towards them and lifted his weapon and carried away Sita from their midst. While Rama was a bit unsettled initially, Lakshmana spoke words of encouragement and the brothers were ready to confront him. They revealed their identity as the sons of Dasaratha. Viradha left Sita aside and now carried both of them. Sita began to panic and Rama and Lakshmana decided to kill him. They cut his arms and he fell down. They tried to crush him on the ground. But owing to the boons given by Brahma he could not be killed though he continued to feel the pain and torment when beaten up.

Rama placed His foot on his neck and at that instant Viradha was cleared of delusion and clearly recalled his own identity. He realised Rama as the Lord incarnate and with folded palms told them that he was a Gandharva named Tumburu under a curse by Kubera. He also remembered that he would be freed from this curse of living in a rakshasa form when he would have occasion to meet Rama. He was assured then that he would regain his celestial form and get back to heaven. But since he could not be killed by any weapon, Viradha told Rama that he should be buried in a pit. So the brothers did accordingly. He was grateful to Rama and told Him to go to the ashram of Sage Sarabhanga which was located nearby.