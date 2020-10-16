Views on creation

16 October 2020 21:50 IST

The ultimate purpose of human existence is to realise Brahman and the main aim of scriptural texts is to lead the individual to this goal. To enable each one to know one’s own true self, scriptures explain creation from two angles and this aspect is analysed in the text Laghu Vasudeva Mananam, pointed out Sri R. Rajagopala Sarma in a discourse.

One view is known as Krama srishti, that is, the gradual evolution of the universe with all its infinite variety from its very source called Moola prakriti. From this are derived Maya, Avidya, Avarana, Vikshepa, ether, air, fire, water and earth. This view regards the five elements as the cause of the gross, subtle and causal bodies. But there is another view known as Yugapath Srishti where the causal body or karana sarira is shown to be the ultimate cause of the other two bodies, the gross and the subtle. This is based on the belief that ignorance alone is the cause of the self getting associated with the gross, subtle and causal bodies. The subtle body is also known as the Linga-sarira as it carries on the latent impressions until the soul attains liberation. The subtle body functions through the seventeen organs, the five jnanendriyas, the five karmendriyas, the five pranas, the mind and the buddhi. Careful examination of the acts such as seeing, hearing, etc, will show that these are solely the functions of the subtle body and not the gross body. This is confirmed in the case of deep sleep, swoon state and death, where the gross body is present, but the activity of the seventeen organs is not seen.

Ignorance that leads one to believe unreal as real is cause of all sorrows like the experience felt when one misunderstands the rope to be a snake. One has to engage in viveka and vichara in all sincerity to be freed from this ignorance.

