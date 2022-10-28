Vidura’s warning

Sakuni knows that the Kauravas will never win a war against the Pandavas. Plans are therefore made to tempt Yudhishthira to play a game of dice, said Kidambi Narayanan, in a discourse. Yudhishthira says a victory through gambling is no victory at all, and the victor will not earn any respect because of his success. Sakuni replies that winners and losers are always seen in life. An educated man wins a debate against an uneducated man. This too makes the loser unhappy. When a bad archer loses to a good one, will he not be sorry? When a strong wrestler defeats a weak opponent, will the loser not be sad? Sakuni then says that if Yudhishthira is afraid to play, then he need not. Yudhishthira says since he has been asked to play, he will not back out. Duryodhana stakes his gems and other riches, but says Sakuni will play on his behalf. Yudhishthira loses one thing after another as the game proceeds.

An alarmed Vidura tells Dhritarashtra that medicines are of no use to a person on his deathbed. If Dhritarashtra does not pay heed to Vidura’s advice, then the advice will be as useless as medicine administered at the last minute. Duryodhana will bring death to the entire family, warns Vidura. Duryodhana is like one high up in a tree extracting honey. Engrossed in his task, he forgets that he is operating at a great height. He could slip at any moment and fall to his death. Duryodhana is now so absorbed with the game of dice going on, that he does not realise what grave dangers he is likely to bring to his family. When Krishna killed Kamsa, the latter’s subjects were relieved of a wicked king. In the same manner, it would be in the best interests of the family, if Dhritarashtra allowed Arjuna to kill Duryodhana. That would bring peace to the Kuru clan.