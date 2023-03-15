Vidura’s resolute counsel

March 15, 2023 04:55 am | Updated March 14, 2023 04:53 pm IST

Vidura did not give up trying to talk sense into Dhritarashtra and Duryodhana. He told Dhritarashtra that he must stop the game of dice being played by Yudhishthira and Sakuni, said Kidambi Narayanan, in a discourse.

Duryodhana, by opposing the Pandavas needlessly, was only exposing himself to danger. His goal of shaming them was short-sighted, and would, in the long run, work against him, argued Vidura. A seasoned gardener would not pluck buds, and instead wait for them to open up into flowers. Likewise, Duryodhana must not lose sight of the overall good of the family and country in his desire to hurt the Pandavas. Dhritarashtra must not encourage Duryodhana because of his affection for his son. A man may want to buy peacocks but to do so, he would have to sell the foxes he owned, and use the money obtained from the sale to get the birds. Duryodhana was like such foxes. He could be dispensed with to get the peacocks, in this case, the Pandavas. For the good of a family, it was all right to give up a wicked person, Vidura said.

Duryodhana would bring nothing but misery to his family. It was best not to heed him. If, as a result, he were to move away from his father, so be it. Duryodhana’s aim was to humiliate the Pandavas immediately. He had not thought of the harm this could do to him and to his family and his citizens. He was like the man who killed the birds that laid golden eggs. Killing them would not make him wealthy. It would only destroy a constant source of income. In the same way, if Duryodhana was on friendly terms with the Pandavas, it would work to the benefit of his kingdom and his family. But instead, he was bent on vanquishing them. That was an impossible task. All that would achieve was the destruction of the Kaurava family, Vidura warned.