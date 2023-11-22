HamberMenu
Vidura’s parting words

November 22, 2023 04:50 am | Updated 04:50 am IST

The Pandavas and Draupadi were preparing to return to Indraprastha, after Dhritarashtra had returned their kingdom to them. But a message arrived from Dhritarashtra that Yudhishthira had to play another game of dice. Yudhishthira lost, and the Pandavas had to live in exile in the forest for 12 years and then live another year in disguise. Prior to leaving for the forest, Yudhishthira paid his respects to Vidura. Vidura had some words of advice for Yudhishthira, Kidambi Narayanan said in a discourse.

He says that water gives itself to everyone. But it never claims any credit for its unselfish act. It is cool and pleasing, and it is water that keeps the world alive. Can the world survive without water? Vidura says that Yudhishthira must learn to be like water. From the wind, he must learn the importance of strength. From the earth, he should learn patience. From the sun, he must learn that to be bright and enthusiastic is important. One must learn from nature, for even animals have characteristic qualities, which can teach us a lot.

The citizens of Hastinapura were sorrowful that the Pandavas were going into exile in the forest.  They wanted to accompany the five brothers. They felt that if Yudhishthira left, they would be like fish taken out of water. Yudhishthira was like the root of a tree. His countrymen were the branches, leaves, flowers, and fruits of the tree. If the root was not strong and healthy, could a tree live then? Cut off the root and the tree died. So, the people wondered how they would survive when Yudhishthira left.

