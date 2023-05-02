Vidura warns of disaster

May 02, 2023 04:12 am | Updated May 01, 2023 07:26 pm IST

In a game of dice, Yudhishthira plays against Sakuni and loses one thing after another which he stakes. Vidura hopes to stop the game even at this stage, said Kidambi Narayanan, in a discourse. So he tells Dhritarashtra that there are few in this world who tell us what is good for us.

Vidura has been advising the king and his son Duryodhana for a long time, but to no avail. He asks Dhritarashtra to think calmly about what is happening. If one is calm and composed, one can think clearly. Vidura reassures Dhritarashtra that he has the welfare of the Kauravas in mind, when he warns them. But the game proceeds, and having lost everything he owns, finally Yudhishthira stakes Draupadi and loses her too.

Duryodhana then asks Vidura to go and fetch Draupadi, for he wants her to sweep his palace and be his servant. Vidura points out to Druyodhana what a dangerous path he is taking, Vidura says, “A foolish man may not even be aware of the dangers of tying a rope around his neck and tightening it. But if he does such a thing, he is sure to die. You, Duryodhana, are in a similar position. You are standing on the edge of a deep pit, and you could fall in any minute. You are like a deer hunted by tigers. If you continue to behave in this fashion, the Pandavas, who are like tigers, will hunt you down. You must never anger a ferocious animal like a tiger. You are like a man with a snake above his head. The snake may bite you at any moment. There was once a goat, which swallowed a knife that was among the leaves the animal was chewing. The knife was stuck in its throat. The only way to get the knife out was to cut off the goat’s head. You are moving to a situation, where the only solution for you will be death, as in the case of the goat.”