Vidura warns Dhritarashtra

People need to have moral fear towards society and should show affection to fellow beings. They should be righteous in their deeds. Duryodhana had none of these. When Lord Krishna arrived as an emissary and stayed at Vidura’s house, the latter said he did not relish Krishna coming to meet Duryodhana. Sri Damodara Dikshitar said in a discourse Lord Krishna told Vidura that people should not blame Him as if He had not taken steps to thwart the war.

Vidura told Dhritarashtra that because Yudhishthira was polite, serene, righteous, and well-mannered, Duryodhana had given him all the trouble. The court astrologers predicted the kingdom would perish because of Duryodhana. Vidura warned Dhritarashtra to abandon Duryodhana. Dhritarashtra did not pay heed to the advice. Contrarily, the furious Duryodhana, bloated by arrogance, prattled with Vidura with harsh words piercing his heart, and so Vidura decided not to take part in the war but to go to the forest for meditation and have a dip in holy rivers.

Kundaleekan, a pilgrim, stayed at the house of sage Kukkuta near Kasi and enquired whether the sage had gone to Kasi for a holy dip. The sage replied in the negative. In a while, when the sage was performing yaga, seven women looking like great sinners came to the sage’s house, and after some time, they exited as celestials (devathas). The pilgrim was surprised. The sage said they were none other than Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, Saraswathi, Narmada, Sindhu and Cauvery, who came to cleanse their sins laden by people taking a dip.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.