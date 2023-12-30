Vidhura’s reply to Dhritarashtra 

December 30, 2023 05:18 am | Updated December 29, 2023 06:29 pm IST

A morally regulated life will bring peace of mind, name, and fame. It is essential in a man’s life. Saint Thiruvalluvar says one should guard discipline above life, which brings honour (Ozhukkam Vizuppam tharalan). Velukkudi Sri Krishnan Swamy said in a discourse that a person without discipline will plunge headlong into distress, agitated mind and sleeplessness.

When Dhritarashtra was restless without sleep and disturbed, he asked Vidhura the reason for this. He wanted Vidhura to tender saner advice. The reply of Vidhura is called “Vidhura Neethi”. Vidhura listed out five reasons for sleeplessness: When a person of lesser strength picks up enmity and quarrels with a stronger one; If a person had lost all his means of instruments; A greedy personality and one who had been robbed of his wealth; One who becomes a subject of pleasures, love and affection (Kamam); and thieves may not have sleep. Vidhura asked Dhritarashtra whether he belonged to any of the above.

Whether we like it or not, we should heed the advice of people with wisdom. Dhritarashtra ignored the advice of Bhishma, Dronacharya and other good people who dinned into him to give Pandavas a share of the kingdom. On the other hand, Arjuna, who refused to indulge in war, followed the advice of Sri Krishna and changed his mind.

