Vidhi is powerful

Through the many characters in the Mahabharata, we get an idea of the power of destiny, said P.T. Seshadri in a discourse. The Kurukshetra war is about to begin. The two opposing armies have arrived on the battlefield. Lord Krishna’s brother Balarama takes a look at the thousands of soldiers waiting to fight, not knowing whether they will survive the war. Balarama is saddened by what he sees, and remarks, “For the mistakes of a few, so many are going to pay with their lives. What is this if it is not the work of destiny (vidhi)?” he wonders. This incident is in the Udyoga Parva of the Mahabharata.

In the Karna Parva, Karna says he can single-handedly kill the Pandavas. But his strength will not be the deciding factor, for even his strength is under the control of destiny. Karna acknowledges that it is vidhi which will decide the outcome of the war. Later, in the Bhishma Parva, Karna falls to Arjuna’s arrow, and lies dying. Bhishma sees him lying fatally wounded, and says that none can change vidhi. In the Mausala Parva, the Krishna avatara has ended, and Arjuna comes to Vyasa. He says to the sage that with Krishna’s departure from the world, he (Arjuna) has lost everything. Vyasa says, “When it is time for a man to get wealth, his intellect works in a way that will get him riches. He acquires tejas. He is able to anticipate what his future will be like. When it is Bhagavan’s plan that we should get something, circumstances become favourable to us. But the same man may become poor. When it is time for him to lose his wealth, his intellect no longer works the way it did. He loses his tejas and his jnana about the future. So wealth comes to us only through God’s anugraha. A man, who is very strong, can become weak. This too is entirely due to God’s will.”

