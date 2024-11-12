 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vidhi is powerful

Published - November 12, 2024 05:03 am IST

Through the many characters in the Mahabharata, we get an idea of the power of destiny, said P.T. Seshadri in a discourse. The Kurukshetra war is about to begin. The two opposing armies have arrived on the battlefield. Lord Krishna’s brother Balarama takes a look at the thousands of soldiers waiting to fight, not knowing whether they will survive the war. Balarama is saddened by what he sees, and remarks, “For the mistakes of a few, so many are going to pay with their lives. What is this if it is not the work of destiny (vidhi)?” he wonders. This incident is in the Udyoga Parva of the Mahabharata.

In the Karna Parva, Karna says he can single-handedly kill the Pandavas. But his strength will not be the deciding factor, for even his strength is under the control of destiny. Karna acknowledges that it is vidhi which will decide the outcome of the war. Later, in the Bhishma Parva, Karna falls to Arjuna’s arrow, and lies dying. Bhishma sees him lying fatally wounded, and says that none can change vidhi. In the Mausala Parva, the Krishna avatara has ended, and Arjuna comes to Vyasa. He says to the sage that with Krishna’s departure from the world, he (Arjuna) has lost everything. Vyasa says, “When it is time for a man to get wealth, his intellect works in a way that will get him riches. He acquires tejas. He is able to anticipate what his future will be like. When it is Bhagavan’s plan that we should get something, circumstances become favourable to us. But the same man may become poor. When it is time for him to lose his wealth, his intellect no longer works the way it did. He loses his tejas and his jnana about the future. So wealth comes to us only through God’s anugraha. A man, who is very strong, can become weak. This too is entirely due to God’s will.”

Published - November 12, 2024 05:03 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.