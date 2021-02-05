Victimised by desires

05 February 2021 21:25 IST

Throughout the Bhagavad Gita, Krishna talks of how people are caught in the cycle of birth owing to inherent human weaknesses such as desire, anger, etc. Such is the sway of the world and its attractions to which one is exposed throughout his life since birth. The senses or the indriyas are the gates in us through which the world enters. But the Lord also shows that one can avoid being exploited and victimised by this assault if one is wise to use the intellect and common sense repeatedly, pointed out Srimati Sunanda in a discourse. The peculiar situation is that while it is not possible or advisable to open or shut the gates, one can control the entry points by withdrawing the mind from the attractions without yielding to the desire to enjoy and possess the objects of the world.

The sadana here is on self control and not self denial. It is an intelligent regulation of life’s activities. When the mind is withdrawn and introvert, it is not agitated by what the world offers. But an extrovert mind attracts desires aplenty. You control yourself so that you can expend your energies for noble purposes. A sportsman dedicated to sports will focus on winning. He has a price to pay to win. He is not denying. If you need to be a better human being you must direct your energies suitably. Asceticism is in the mind and the hallmark of an ascetic is the extent of his control over passion.

King Janaka is quoted as exemplifying this talent of renunciation. Though he had the entire kingdom at his command that he ruled righteously, he did not claim any personal possession in it. This shows that an aspirant can learn to cultivate this sense of detachment in his day to day life.

Advertising

Advertising