Vibhuti yoga

When the higher version of the infinite Lord is grasped, one realises Him to be both the intelligent and material cause of the universe. The Lord summons His inherent Maya Shakti that is latent and it becomes manifest. It is similar to the faculty of voice in each one of us. It is unmanifest in the listener while it is manifest as voice and speech in the speaker. The Lord’s Vibhuti is His Maya Shakti in manifest form; in unmanifest form it is yoga, pointed out Swamini Satyavratananda in a discourse. The presence is felt but not seen. Sat and chit are principles that are not seen but are felt as an experience.

In the universe, the sun, moon and the fire are His three eyes. All lokas are His body. Akasa is His head. The Vedas are His mouth. All the directions are His face.

When Arjuna asks Krishna about the most ideal and effective way of worship to adopt, he is told about the way of worship practised by the wise which has conferred enlightenment on them.

The maharishis and sages are fully aware of this infinite glory of the Lord and appreciate these as His prasada. They discuss the Lord’s Vibhuti with one another and share this divine experience. They are aware of the Lord as ‘Eka’ roopa and also as ‘Aneka’ roopa at the same time. They know and understand the law and order in the world and also the laws of cosmic harmony that are held in place by the Lord.

The omniscient Lord is aware of all the experiences of all beings. The Lord prepares the favourable conditions for understanding the higher level in those who worship His forms and follow karma yoga. He grants self knowledge as well as the knowledge of Reality as the Sat Chit Ananda principle which is free from the limitations of Time and Space.