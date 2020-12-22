Veiling power of ajnana

22 December 2020 20:26 IST

Advaita philosophy emphasises the oneness of God, soul and the universe. So it holds ajnana as being responsible for the Dvaita bhava, that is, the perception of diversity that is contrary to its fundamental teaching. Ajnana is also shown to be the cause for man’s bondage and suffering. In the text Naishkarmya Siddhi, the acharya shows that by using one’s discrimination, it is possible to realise how ajnana takes refuge in the atma’s jnana swaroopa and distorts its true nature, pointed out Sri Mani Dravid Sastrigal in a discourse.

For instance, all of us know we are ignorant. The claim that ‘I am ignorant’ is accepted as normal. In the Chandogya Upanishad, Narada tells Sanatkumaras that he knows many sastras and his knowledge is substantial but yet he is not knowledgeable of the atma swaroopa. The atma in the jiva is self effulgent and is the essence of jnana. It is jnana swaroopa. The body mind complex of the jiva, like a pot, is of the anatma category and hence by nature ignorant. A pot is a jada vastu, and cannot have jnana. It does not need ajnana to make it ignorant nor can it be assumed that it can ever gain jnana. Neither can it gain ajnana as it is already of the nature of ajnana.

Since ajnana cannot take recourse in any aspect of the anatma group it superimposes itself on the jnana swaroopa of the atma. Ajnana uses the atma as its refuge and object and causes a strange effect on it. So, the jiva appears like an ajnani and goes through the pressures of samsara. The oft quoted example of the rope which is not recognised as such and is instead seen as a snake explains the repercussions arising from such a fundamental mistake. The confusion is removed when the ajnana is dispelled and the true state of affairs is clearly perceived.

