Vedas speak about Him

How does one know the Supreme One? There are problems in using inference to know Him, said V.S. Karunakarachariar in a discourse. We may argue that since there is a world, then it naturally follows that there must be someone behind it, and that that someone is the Supreme One. But this can lead to some wrong inferences. If there is a product, it is quite possible that it was made through team effort. So, we may conclude that several powers are behind the Universe.

However, this is not correct, for there in only One Supreme power that creates, sustains and dissolves. For making any product, we need raw materials, a person to make it, but in the case of the Lord, He needs just His will to bring into existence everything. So clearly, He cannot be understood through the usual means we resort to understand something. He is unique and cannot be understood through inference. And yet, Krishna while talking about bhakti yoga, suggests inference as a possible means. He asks how does the air move freely? What supports it? The Lord answers that He supports it.

But if inference is wrong, why does the Lord ask Arjuna to infer His greatness through the analogy of freely moving air? What is wrong is to infer Him through analogies alone. We must understand Him through Vedic statements. But once you understand the meaning of what the Vedas say, you can enjoy those meanings through analogies. Once we have got an idea of His qualities from the Vedas, we can then enjoy His greatness through examples. How is it that waves keep coming to the shore and receding? How is it that eclipses can be predicted years ahead? All this is due to the Lord. But we can understand such wonders, only after we understand Him through the Vedas.