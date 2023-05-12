Vedas, a friend in deed

May 12, 2023 04:57 am | Updated May 11, 2023 07:08 pm IST

Vedas have no beginning or end. They are not created by anyone. Hence Vedas are called “Anaadhi” and “Apourusheyam”. It is said that the Vedas are the breathing air of God. From the days of yore, sages have fostered Vedas through their spiritual powers and taught them to people. Vedas are memorised by hearing and reciting and hence called ‘Shruthi’. Vedas contain all information and they are the root of all dharmas. Ithihasas and Puranas will not reveal that which was not told by Vedas.

Taking bath at the confluence of rivers is considered a spiritual activity. Worshiping God in mountains and caves is said to be a holy one. It is said that learning Vedas or helping for the cause of the spread of Vedas is coeval to them.

Each and every good activity is backed by a dharma as stipulated by Vedas ( Dharmo rakshathi rakshita:). If we protect those pious and righteous activities, they will not fail to protect us. A person who indulges in wrongful acts is destined to undergo the pangs for the same. One of the remedial measures prescribed to tide over the ill effects is to render Veda parayana or help for the conduct of the same.

A friend in need is a friend in deed — like how a person extends support to his friend in times of distress and in dire situations, Vedas are sure enough to protect us, said His Holiness Sri Ranganatha Yathindra Mahadesikan, the 46 th Jeer of Ahobila Mutt in an Anugraha Bashanam.

We all should support for the spread of the cause of Vedas which will protect and yield good benefits to all the people in the world.