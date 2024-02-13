February 13, 2024 04:50 am | Updated 04:50 am IST

In his Saraswati Vandana poem, Suryakant Tripthi Nirala says, “O mother tear apart the shackles of darkness in our heart And let a river of light flow absorbing differences and darkness”. This is very relevant at the onset of Vasant Panchami, a festival with immense religious and social significance in our society, said Prof. Kumool Abbi in a lecture.

It is the festival of Saraswati puja in West Bengal, Tripura, Assam, Odisha and Bihar and many other places. Goddess Saraswati is the embodiment of knowledge, art, music, aesthetics and harmony. In the Shanti Parv in the epic Mahabharata, she is called the mother of the Vedas. The effulgent Saraswati illumines and removes nescience and darkenss. Vasant Panchami is commemorated on the Magh Sud, that is the fifth day of the bright lunar fortnight (Sukla paksham) of the month Magha in the lunisolar calendar.

In many parts, Vasant Panchami heralds the end of winter and the beginning of spring. It signifies a preparation for Holi and a readiness for the harvesting of crops. This is when yellow mustard flowers are in full bloom. The occasion is celebrated with sounds of dhol, the pulsating bhangra, flying of colourful kites, the making of yellow rice and wearing yellow coloured clothes. The Guru Granth Sahib stares, “Ab hamare grah basant”. (Today is spring time and I am imbibed with the deep crimson hue of the Lord’s divine love). In Punjab, the Dukh Nivaran Sahib Gurudwara at Patiala and Chheharta Sahib Gurudwara in Amritsar are thronged, for the sacred commemoration of Vasant Panchami. In south India, the festival is known as Shiv Panchami. In Gujarat, songs of Radha and Krishna are rendered with fervour. In Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Lord Siva and Parvati are worshipped.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.