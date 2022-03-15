In the Bhagavata Purana, there are many discussions on the ideals of the social system according to the Varna-ashrama dharma to help every individual attain his highest spiritual prospects. In the seventh canto, the narrative of the curse and redemption of the gatekeepers of Vaikunta, Jaya and Vijaya, is featured in the form of the conversation between Narada and Yudhishtira. Towards the end of this narration, Narada explains the many nuances of the Varna-ashrama dharma that have sustained and guided the moral and cultural aspects of society.

He also explains the general dharmas that are applicable to all, pointed out Sri R. Krishnamurthy Sastrigal in a discourse. He lists many virtues like truth, compassion, austerity, viveka, vairagya, control of mind, ahimsa, charity, integrity, contentment and service by which every individual regardless of his varna, birth, or ashrama, state in life, can obtain divine grace. For instance, though the brahmana is placed in the highest scale in society, it is in view of the high character ideal he is to set and the important part he has to play in the welfare of the society. His means of livelihood were primarily through teaching, officiating at sacrifices and receiving gifts from those whose earnings are righteous.

Though the individual’s varna is based on heredity, it is also determined by one’s qualities. As a general rule, it is held that in all Yugas, for welfare in this life and hereafter, the pursuit of one’s own duty, swadharma, is important. This is also determined by the dominance of the gunas of Prakriti, satva, rajas and tamas inherent in all. When everyone acts in line with one’s nature, he adheres to his swabhava. He will gradually rise above the influence of the gunas when jnana and bhakti are generated in him.