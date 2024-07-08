Varadaraja’s appearance

Kooratazhvan, in his Varadaraja Stava, describes the appearance of Lord Varadaraja of Kanchi, said Kazhiyur B. Devarajan in a discourse. Kooratazhvan says Lord Varadaraja’s crown resembles a hill from which the Sun rises. The crown indicates His Supremacy. The Sastras say that one should not perform one’s ritual duties without the urdhva pundra (upward mark on the forehead). Doing one’s ritual prescribed studies without an urdhva pundra will render them meaningless. The upward mark is to emphasise that we should aspire upwards for moksha, and not seek petty things. The Lord is the witness for our karmas. But He Himself has no karmas. Kooratazhvan observes that Lord Varadaraja too is wearing an urdhva pundra. At least in His vibhava avataras, He did perform ritual duties. But in His idol form, He does not do any karmas. Why then should Lord Varadaraja sport an urdhva pundra? His devotees sport such an upward mark, and it confers auspiciousness on them. It gives them joy. And the Lord likes what His bhakthas like. So, He also wears an urdhva pundra. Varadaraja’s ear ornaments touch His shoulders. Kooratazhvan wonders whether they are ornaments for His shoulders, or for His long tresses, which come down to His shoulders.

He concludes that they are for the enjoyment of bhaktas. The lustre of the ornaments on His shoulders and hands reminds one of the lustre of the flowers of the parijata tree. This tree gives abundant boons, and so does Lord Varadaraja of Kanchi.