Value of learning

January 25, 2024 05:06 am | Updated 05:06 am IST

Ancient Tamil literature tells us that scholarship is the only jewel worth possessing, said Malayaman in a discourse. The Jain work Naladiyar says that one may have a thick head of hair. One may wear a garment that drapes elegantly. But far more beautiful than any of these is education.

Yet another Tamil work called Eladhi says a waist of just the right width, broad shoulders, an excellent physique, majestic gait — none of these constitutes beauty. Education is what adds to a person’s appeal. Sirupanchamoolam says that while we may think that lustrous hair, perfect nails and symmetrical teeth are what make a person attractive, this is far from true. Scholastic excellence is what confers dignity on a person. Thirukkural says that a man may be handsome, but if he has no learning, then his handsomeness is as lifeless as the frozen look of a doll.

Later Tamil works too stress the need for education. Saint Kumaraguruparar (17th century) authored Needhi Neri Vilakkam. In this work he says that when a man has scholarship, there is no need for any other jewel. Reading good literature helps get rid of traits like envy and greed. Education is wealth that cannot be stolen. We can teach others what we know. This will not deplete our wealth of knowledge.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.