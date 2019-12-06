When Vibhishana arrives at Rama’s camp and surrenders to Him, Rama asks the monkey warriors what He should do. Should He admit Vibhishana or not? Each of them has a different opinion. Sugriva’s answer is that Vibhishana should not be admitted. Angada wants Vibhishana to be tested, and if his loyalty and trustworthiness can be proved, then he can be admitted. Hanuman says that Vibhishana is a good person and so he should be allowed to join Rama’s camp. Finally, Rama gives His opinion, which is that Vibhishana should be accepted because he has surrendered. It does not matter whether he is good or bad.

If Rama had already made up His mind, why did He allow the monkeys to voice their opinions? There was an important reason for Rama consulting the monkeys, said Kidambi Narayanan in a discourse. The monkeys were with Rama and so they had an interest in what was happening around them. Since they were in Rama’s army, it was essential that they should be consulted too. Rama showed them that respect when He consulted them. This is indicative of Rama’s humility. It showed that Rama was well versed in the Sastras.

Taittiriya Upanishad says that a learned man must get permission from a gathering before he speaks, and this is what Rama did. His humility also came from His learning. In the Gita, Krishna says vidya vinaya sampanne. This has been interpreted in three ways. Vidya (education) should give you humility (vinaya). Vidya eva vinaya sampanne — only education can give you humility. Education will give you nothing but humility. The proper way to understand this line from the Bhagavad Gita is this — “study that which gives you humility.” Rama set us an example, to show us the value of humility, which comes through proper education.