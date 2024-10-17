Valmiki’s staunch faith

Leading an ascetic life and yet be clued into frailties that is the bane of a grihasta is the hallmark of a great sanyasi. Valmiki was one such, whose epic Ramayana minutely captures every emotion that an ordinary man experiences, when faced with challenges. The ‘birth’ of Valmiki the sage is an interesting one and ordained only for those who attain self realisation, said S. Perundevi in a discourse.

In his purvasrama, Valmiki was a voracious hunter. Once, when the saptarishis came upon him during hunting, they pointed out that indiscriminate killing is a sin, one that is very hard to expiate. When the hunter retorted that he was pursuing his profession in ordinary to feed his family, the rishis suggested he ascertain from the family members if they were ready to share the burden of his sinful acts. When his parents, spouse, siblings and others in the extended family not only refused but also held him responsible for feeding them well, he turned philosophical and sought answers. He again asked the saptarishis to help him and they advised him to recite Rama nama with faith in order to get enlightened.

The hunter was unable to pronounce the syllables and hence they pointed to a nearby tree and asked him to chant its name. When he did it repeatedly, and with full belief in a higher power, the syllables coalesced into Rama namam. He remained in deep meditation and an anthill grew around him, dwarfing him. When the rishis returned to the forest and heard the deep chant, they removed the valmikam (anthill) and from it emerged the fully realised soul, now named Valmiki. His faith brought untold benefits, including Saraswati kadaksham and the felicity to pen epics. Such was his blessing that he was asked to write the Rama charitram by Brahma himself. ‘Enrich the human legacy with the sum of your realisation. Tell them for all time the Rama katha: match the perfect verse with the perfect man.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.