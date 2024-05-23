Valmiki looks back at the past

Valmiki saw a hunter kill one of a pair of birds. The surviving bird grieved for its partner. The sight moved Valmiki so much that he cursed the hunter. But his curse came out as a verse. Valmiki’s sorrow (soka) became a verse (sloka). Valmiki’s words formed a verse which had four padas and 32 aksharas, said M.A. Venkatakrishnan in a discourse. Scholars have shown us that the entire Ramayana is contained in this one sloka. Brahma visited him, and told him to write a mahakavya about Rama’s life. Valmiki had heard from Narada a brief account about Rama, but not enough to write a mahakavya with. Narada’s narration to Valmiki is known as Samkshepa Ramayana.

Brahma blessed Valmiki, so that he could see everything that happened in Rama’s life. When this boon was given, Rama was ruling in Ayodhya, after killing Ravana and completing His 14-year exile. With Brahma’s boon, Valmiki was able to look back at the past, and to see all the events that had happened in Rama’s life. Valmiki was also able to hear everything that had happened. So when Valmki wrote that Rama promised protection to anyone who surrendered to Him, Valmiki was quoting Rama.

In the Mahabharata, we find that Sanjaya was blessed with divine vision by Lord Krishna. But while Sanjaya was able to see things as they were happening, Valmiki was able to look back at past events too. He saw Rama’s smiles, saw Him walk and heard His words.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.