Vaduvur Rama and Kartigai

November 24, 2023 03:56 am | Updated 03:56 am IST

Three entities are important in our lives. God is the foremost, but in order to experience Him, we need to appreciate Him as experienced and expounded by Azhwars in their work. We need acharyas to simplify the work of the Azhwars and explain them in a manner that is both readily comprehensible and easy to follow. Very rarely do these align, but that is happening this month, coincidentally with Kartigai deepam (November 26) and the ongoing Pavitrotsavam at Vaduvur Sri Kothandaramaswamy temple, said Tirukkudanthai Dr. Venkatesh in a discourse.

The presiding deity at Vaduvur, en route from Mannargudi to Thanjavur, is renowned for His smiling visage, the sight of which is said to lighten the burden of worries and angst from the shoulders of a devotee. Although a number of festivals are conducted in our temples routinely, occasionally some doshas might inadvertently occur. Pavitrotsavam is a manner of removing the same. Conducted with decking the Lord with silk threads (pavithram) of various hues and homams, Pavitrotsavam is another way for devotees to realise God, as the pasurams of Azhwars are recited, particularly those of Tirumangai Azhwar. Born on Kartigai deepam day, Tirumangai Azhwar’s verses are renowned for dispelling the darkness of ignorance in a devotee and lighting up his path towards God realisation. The Azhwar was also blessed by the presiding deity.

The Acharya who explains and celebrates Rama’s life is Villur Srinidhi Swamy who was also born on Kartigai deepam day. In his work, Punnagai Ramayana, he addresses Rama in second person and celebrates every aspect of the Lord’s life, referencing His smile as sported by the idol at Vaduvur. During the Pavitrotsavam festival, cantos from his work are read out in the temple, as a celebration of knowledge.