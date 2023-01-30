Utter God’s name daily

January 30, 2023 04:59 am | Updated January 29, 2023 08:50 pm IST

Confusion is inherent to human nature. Devotees often seek to know if reciting slokas will get them divine blessings. Or should one be conducting homas? Observe fasting, conduct prayers and other rituals on designated days? What should one do that can help clear one’s deficit if any in one’s religious conduct at an individual, familial level? While any one or all of the above are recommended, one of the easiest ways to attain moksha is utter God’s name every day, as many times as possible. Subconsciously, our minds will focus on God and good deeds. This is one reason why our elders have always recommended that we name our children after our gods, as a margam to moksha, said Dhamal Perundevi in a discourse.

Andal says, “ Ongi ulagalandha utthaman peyar padi”. Praise His name, she recommends. There is no greater power on earth than uttering the name of the Lord. When you utter His name knowingly or unknowingly, He takes note and comes to your aid. We have seen that in the case of Ajamila, Prahlada and many others. Our puranas say Ajamila lived a life as divorced from virtue as humanly possible. His crimes were notorious and everyone said he was earmarked for hell. However, there was one good deed that he had unwittingly done —naming his favourite son as Narayana. He kept calling out to his son, often. On his death bed, it is said he was aware of his impending end. Frightened out of his wits, he called out, ‘Narayana, Narayana’ with his final breath. Vishnu’s messengers immediately arrived to guide his soul to heaven.

This was strongly objected to by Yama’s messengers, who pointed out that Ajamila was a sinner and as such he cannot avail of any exception. However, Vishnu’s messengers pointed out that regardless of whether it is an innocent child or a piece of cotton, when contacted, fire behaves true to its nature — inflammation. Likewise, when one takes a pill, regardless of the history behind the act, the medicine behaves true to its character. Similarly, when a bhakta calls out to Him, Narayana namam will give all aishwaryam in this world while living and ultimately, moksha.