Untainted two

Preceptors have emphasised that surrender at the feet of Lord Narayana, the Supreme One pointed to by the Vedas, liberates us. The Vedas which point to Him, and His feet are the only two places which sins can never touch, according to the 14th century scholar Sayanacharya. It was the touch of Lord Krishna’s feet which liberated Cakatasura, the demon sent by Kamsa to kill Krishna, said V.S. Karunakarachariar, in a discourse. Not only was the demon liberated, but his body became purified too. There is an incident which shows the purity and incorruptible nature of the Vedas. The devas once decided to perform a sacrifice. For any yaga or homa, the fire must burn well. A smoky fire will not do. The devas waited for the fire to blaze. But because of their sins, the fire got contaminated, and did not burn the way it should. They then thought of offering ghee. For any sacrifice, ghee must first be melted and then it should be placed over the sacrificial fire, and only after this, it must be put into the fire. But in the case of the devas, when they placed the vessel containing melted ghee over the fire, the ghee solidified again! Because of the sins of the devas, the yaga was affected. They then gave daana to Vedic scholars. But because of the devas’ sins, the recipients of these gifts forgot the Vedas they had studied. Brahma then suggested that when they received daana, they should recite whatever mantra was prescribed for the object which they were receiving. But the effects of this too did not last long. Eventually, Brahma said that they should recite at least one prasna of the Vedas everyday, for no sin could have any effect upon the Vedas. Recitation of the Vedas keeps sins away. The Vedas and the Lord’s feet are untainted by sin.