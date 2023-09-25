Unquestionable supremacy

September 25, 2023 04:34 am | Updated 04:34 am IST

Srimad Bhagavatam says that Lord Krishna is responsible for srishti, stithi and pralaya, said Valayapet Ramachariar in a discourse.

For anything to be made, we need the material to make it, and someone who knows how to make it. Suppose we want a mud pot. The material we need is mud. This is upaadaana karana. The potter who makes the pot is the nimitta karana. In the case of this world, the Supreme One decided to become many. He gave forms to jivatmas. Since He became many, He is the upaadaana karana for the world. But He has also made the world. So, He is also the nimitta karana. Is it possible for the upaadaana karana to be the nimitta karana too? It is not possible for anyone, except the Lord, because He alone has the knowledge and the power to do what He wants.

In Sanskrit logic, we have two ways of inferring something. The first is anvaya vyapti, where we infer something from the presence of something else. For example, if there is smoke, there must be a fire. The converse is — if there is no fire, there is no smoke. This is vyatirekha vyapti. Whichever type of logic one uses, the inevitable conclusion is that the Lord alone performs the tasks of creation, sustenance and dissolution. The first sloka in Srimad Bhagavatam says the Lord is abhignyah. That means He knows everything at all times.