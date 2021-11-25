Unparalleled devotion

25 November 2021 22:44 IST

The Bhagavata purana highlights the efficacy of bhakti over karma or jnana as these get assimilated in bhakti. Bhakti is thus held to be a sure route to salvation. This is most convincingly exemplified in the case of the Gopis’ love for Krishna which the Lord wished to demonstrate to the world through Uddhava’s experience, pointed out Sri Dushyanth Sridhar in a discourse. Known for his staunch devotion to Krishna, Uddhava is also a close relative and friend of Krishna. Owing to these factors, he has begun to nurture a sense of pride about his devotion. The all-knowing Lord plans to rid him of this flaw that mars true devotion.

Once after Krishna had left Gokula and was in Mathura, He thinks of the Gopis’ love for Him and wishes to cheer them up with tidings from Him. So He sends Uddhava to Gokula on this mission. Uddhava is able to vibe with the experience of the God love that pervades the way of life of the Gopis. Even in Krishna’s absence, they have learnt to live in the same state of love for Him every moment, and feel His presence in all their activities.

Narayana Bhattatiri says in this context that Uddhava salutes their bhakti as something unheard of or unseen so far in all the worlds. How many can reach the level of devotion evinced by the Gopis, he wonders. No amount of scholarship in scriptures or engaging in austere practices and rituals can take one to this quality of devotional attainment. Even the sages and rishis in meditation have to strive hard to reach such oneness with God. God’s grace alone can confer such total and pure love for Him and the Gopis are recipients of His unfailing love. Symbolically it also indicates the jivatma’s longing for the highest Purushartha, attaining oneness with the Paramatma through bhakti pure and simple.

