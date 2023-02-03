Unique quality of Rama

February 03, 2023 06:06 am | Updated 06:06 am IST

In his Atimanusha Stava, Kooratazhvan describes several of the Lord’s auspicious qualities evident in His vibhava avataras. But there was one quality which He showed during the Rama avatara, which was so unique and rare, that Kooratazhvan did not know under which category it had to be placed. This was a quality Rama displayed on the battlefield, said Elayavilli Sriram, in a discourse. Rama’s arrows had destroyed Ravana’s chariot, his horses and his weapons, and the demon stood before Rama unarmed, and devoid of any protection. All that Rama needed to do was to use one arrow, the final arrow to end Ravana’s life. But Rama, surprisingly, did not do this. He told Ravana to leave the battlefield and return the next day. Such was His daya. If there was even a slight possibility that Ravana might reform overnight, Rama was going to give him that opportunity. Who, but Rama, would treat an enemy with such kindness? No wonder Kooratazhvan is at a loss about how to classify this quality.

Kooratazhvan also describes the Lord’s beauty during His avataras. He devotes many verses to describe Lord Krishna’s beauty. Krishna’s deeds matched His good looks in their uniqueness. Kooratazhvan wonders how Krishna as an infant managed to destroy all those sent to kill Him. He sucked the life out of Putana. How could a baby do something like this? With one kick He killed Cakatasura. Dragging a mortar, He pulled down two trees. He lifted a hill to shield the Gopas and Gopikas and their cattle from torrential rains. He danced joyously with the Gopikas. His flute playing charmed everyone. Kooratazhvan defines punya as that which pleases the Lord and papa as that which displeases Him. At the end of the work Kooratazhvan says he has many demerits, and surrenders to the Lord.