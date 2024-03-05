Unique actions of God

March 05, 2024 04:29 am | Updated 04:29 am IST

Human beings are born in this world, which is not permanent, but the magnum opus of Acharyas is considered as ‘Aprakrutham’ or ‘Divyam’ or permanent. How can it be? Velukkudi Sri Krishnan Swamy said in a discourse that the divine works of Acharyas show us the way to eternal bliss, which is permanent; hence, they are called ‘Aprakrutham’.

Sri Koorathazhwan, an ardent disciple of Sri Ramanuja, in his work ‘Athi Manusha Sthavam’, praises the superhuman deeds of God.

God is the custodian of the entire universe. How could He beg King Mahabali for just three feet of space?

Sri Rama says ‘Aatmaanam Maanusham Manye Ramam Dasarathathmajam‘ — ‘I am the son of Dasaratha’. But His deeds were not so.

While everyone in the forest knew Ravana abducting Sri Sita, how did Rama not know and was in search of Her? The bird Jatayu didn’t know karma, jnana or bhakti yoga. How did the Lord grant moksha to Jatayu? When Rama’s arrow can pierce through seven trees and hit Vali, would it take seven days for Rama to fight with Ravana? Will anyone let his arch-rival go off granting a chance? Why did Rama ask Ravana to come the next day?

As a young child, Sri Krishna feigned to be tied up by the rope tethered with a mortar by Yasodha. How could a seven-year-old boy lift the Govardhana hills?

Sri Koorathazhwan says whatever God undertakes will be unique, and the Acharya prays and pays his obeisance.