One can have undiminishing joy by worshipping God, and yet there are people who seek fleeting pleasures, said M.A. Manickavelu in a discourse. Sivaprakasar in his Nanneri says that this is similar to the bee seeking the comfort of the neem flower to rest in and the crow seeking the bitterness of the neem fruit. To the bee, the flower is a bed, and that makes it desirable. But what pleasure can the crow derive from the bitter fruit? And yet, it is this unpalatable fruit that the crow seeks.

Likewise, when God is ready to offer us His protection, we hanker after trivial things in life. When sweet milk is available, will anyone want to consume dog’s milk? Abhirami Bhattar, in his Abhirami Andadi, verse 64, says that he will not seek any other God, except the Goddess Abhirami. He will see nothing but Her effulgence on earth, in the sky and in all four directions. In verse 66, he says that he is not educated, and therefore, there may be mistakes and flaws in his verses. He begs Goddess Abhirami not to reject his verses because of these errors. He says even if the verses are not of a high literary standard, yet they should be acceptable to Her, for after all, they are nothing but praises of Her.

And yet, Abhirami Bhattar says right at the beginning of Abhirami Andadi, in verse three, that he has understood the marai (Vedas). How was this possible? He says that this knowledge came to him when he placed his head at the Goddess’ feet. Her feet are holy and enlighten the ignorant. Seeking God’s feet is the sole preoccupation of saintly persons, but the wicked let their thoughts go astray. They have the bad quality that a dog has of wandering aimlessly in the street. Their wicked qualities go forth to harm others, just as a tiger attacks other animals.