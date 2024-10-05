Understanding Supreme Being

People cannot easily understand the nature of the Supreme Being (Brahmam) with the help of the physical objects they see. Only through Vedas, Vedanta and Ithihasa can His nature be understood. Lord says in the Bhagavad Gita, “I am seated in the hearts of all. From Me are memory, knowledge and their removal. I am to be known from the Vedas. (Sarvasya cha aham hrudhi — CH-15-Verse 15)

Velukkudi Sri Krishnan Swamy said in a discourse that sage Veda Vyasa, in his “Brahma Sutra“, says “Sastrayonithvat” —Sastras are the proven evidence to learn about Him.

An oft-repeated paradoxical question is why people are subject to testing times and various problems when the Vedas say God is ever compassionate and graceful. When all souls are His creations, and He resides in them, why should people have disparities about health, wealth, knowledge, and other matters? The simple answer quoted in the scriptures is that when people accept the Supreme Being as revealed by the Vedas, they can equally admire that He is graceful, which the same Vedas highlight as His munificent quality. The reason for the difference between various people is due to their Karma.

Vedanta distinguishes between the physical body, the soul, and the Supreme Being. A person should avoid mistaking the physical body for the individual soul. Another point of caution is that a man should not think that the soul is independent. It is God’s property and meant to render divine service to Him.