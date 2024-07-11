GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Understanding God

Published - July 11, 2024 04:00 am IST

Sometimes, it may not be possible for us to gauge how severe a flood current will be, as well as its course of running and speed. Similarly, we cannot realise the nature of the other four elements. Can we understand God — the creator of the Universe — and His features and qualities fully well? Trichy Sri Kalyanaraman said in a discourse that Tamil poet Sekkhizar says about God as “Ulagelaam unarndhu odharkariyan”. Sri Arunagiri Nadhar says He is like a dwarf, but His qualities and deeds are great and cannot be completely understood (Alavil Siriyavan, Alavida Ariyadavan). The saint poet Thiruvalluvar says whatever a man may deeply learn, only his natural wisdom will prevail (Nunniya nool -kural 373).

God is ever ready to extend His blessings to us, but we should prompt Him to do so through our conduct and behaviour. If we shower Him with our devotion, He will pour His blessings on us. Only by constant practice can devotion be developed. While we attach importance to each and every minute activity in our worldly life, we should equally put in our efforts to realise that God resides in us.

If we sail a mind-like raft with haughtiness as its oar and anger as the stock laden, the boat will only hit a rock. To reach the ultimate destination, we must chant God’s name, overcoming the pride of ego and possession.

The soul is a passing guest in the body without a permanent abode of its own (pukkil amaindinru kollo-kural 340). 

